Spotlight on Ellicott City Flood Mitigation Plans

Howard County and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will hold a public meeting on March 9th in Ellicott City, at the George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr., in the Banneker Room.

At this meeting the Army Corps will present their review of the County’s flood mitigation plan for Ellicott City.

“We appreciate the collaboration with the Army Corps of Engineers and are pleased that they affirmed that the projects included in our Ellicott City Safe and Sound Plan are effective measures for reducing flooding in Ellicott City,” said County Executive Calvin Ball.

“Over the past year, we have made significant progress as we work to make Ellicott City a national model of resiliency while maintaining the town’s historic character and economic vitality.”

The Army Corps performed an independent, interagency, objective review of approximately 60 flood risk management alternatives, comprised of separate flood risk management measures, such as flood diversion tunnels, upstream storage, floodplain modification and culvert improvements.