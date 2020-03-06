Spotlight on Ellicott City Flood Mitigation Plans

Image source: USACE

Howard County and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will hold a public meeting on March 9th in Ellicott City, at the George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr., in the Banneker Room.

At this meeting the Army Corps will present their review of the County’s flood mitigation plan for Ellicott City.

“We appreciate the collaboration with the Army Corps of Engineers and are pleased that they affirmed that the projects included in our Ellicott City Safe and Sound Plan are effective measures for reducing flooding in Ellicott City,” said County Executive Calvin Ball.

“Over the past year, we have made significant progress as we work to make Ellicott City a national model of resiliency while maintaining the town’s historic character and economic vitality.”

The Army Corps performed an independent, interagency, objective review of approximately 60 flood risk management alternatives, comprised of separate flood risk management measures, such as flood diversion tunnels, upstream storage, floodplain modification and culvert improvements.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

IAPH World Port Event in Belgium

This year, dredging takes the spotlight with a special business innovation panel, at the IAPH World Ports ...

read more →

Arcadia Project up for Comment

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public input on plans to construct a flood risk ...

read more →

Dagupan Plan Unveiled

The Flood Mitigation Commission (FMC) of Dagupan City is proposing the creation of a topographic survey and ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
No events No events

Minister Moran Visits Lifford Town

Kevin Moran T.D., Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW) and Flood Relief, ...

read more →

Boost for South San Francisco

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) granted $3 million to San Mateo County to improve the Colma Creek ...

read more →

Restoring Staten Island

New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) has announced the last planting of the 54 acres restoration ...

read more →

New Ellicott Dredger for Malawi

Ellicott Dredges, a Baltimore, MD, based manufacturer of cutter suction dredgers and dredge equipment, has ...

read more →

Hinchcliffe Pushes for Leeds Work

Cllr Susan Hinchcliffe, the Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, has called on the Government to commit ...

read more →

Moving on with the Leeds Scheme

Survey works are starting at a listed bridge in Bradford, to create a detailed design to reduce flood risk in the ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Ellicott Ready for Altamira Job

Two Ellicott dredgers are set to begin a dredging project near the Altamira Port Complex in the state of ...

read more →

EDT Delivers Another Mud Cat

Ellicott Dredge Technologies (EDT) has announced the repeat sale of a Mud Cat® auger style cutterhead dredge to the ...

read more →

Levee L575b Works on the Way

An Ellicott dredge is on its way to Levee L575b for a repair work on one of the breaches along the Missouri River ...

read more →

Ellicott Ready for Levee L575

The Omaha District of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a contract for a second initial breach repair to Levee ...

read more →

Spotlight on Chesapeake Bay

Colonel John Litz, USACE’s Baltimore District commander, took part at a flood resiliency workshop led by the ...

read more →

Green Light for Avonmouth Plans

South Gloucestershire Council’s Cabinet, a unitary authority in the South West of England region, has given the ...

read more →