Karlshamn Expansion Plan Includes Dredging

Image source: Port of Karlshamn

The Port of Karlshamn in southeast Sweden has received a clearance from the Environmental Court to launch a new expansion project, the port announced today. 

The development program will include a completely new RoRo berth with adjustable ramp for 230 meter long ferries, widening of RoRo berth no. 2 and the dredging works.

Under the official plan, the main port gate will be reallocated and line-up areas for accompanied traffic will be expanded.

According to the port’s latest release, the planning and preparations activities are already underway.

It is expected that this capital expansion scheme will be completed in 2021.

 

