Managing WA’s Coastline for Future Generations

Image source: albany.wa.gov.au

The McGowan Government has opened its latest round of coastal grant applications –  available to local governments or community groups with projects to protect and improve Western Australia’s coastline.

More than $1.6 million of grant funding is available towards projects that address the impact of coastal erosion, deliver local coastal management and monitoring programs or support community initiatives to manage the coast.

The funding will be drawn from two programs. The Coastal Adaptation and Protection grants – administered by the Department of Transport – support projects such as monitoring of coastal changes, asset management, investigation, adaptation and maintenance works that respond to coastal hazards.

Through the Western Australian Planning Commission, applicants can also apply for funding through the Coastal Management Plan Assistance Program or the Coastwest grants program.

Individual grants of up to $300,000 are available, with more than $1.6 million in funding available across the three grants programs.

Past projects that were awarded grants include management of vulnerable coast between Emu Point and Middleton Beach in Albany, a management plan for coastal reserves in Port Hedland and a school-based program to protect the dunes at Myalup Beach in the South-West.

