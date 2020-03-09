Carteret County Beach Renourishment Project Moves Forward

zoom Photo courtesy of PKS Police

The Carteret County Shore Protection Office has presented the latest update regarding the county’s Post Florence Renourishment Project.

According to the update, the dredge Liberty Island has been the only dredge on site since the project started on February 8th.

“The dredge has been tremendously productive delivering approximately 522,000 cubic yards in reach 10 (basically Atlantic Beach) and over 90,000 cubic yards already in Reach 9 (basically Pine Knoll Shores),” the Shore Protection Office said.

The officials also said that on March 16th, the dredge Ellis Island is expected to arrive on site to accompany the Liberty Island for a week before the Liberty Island is relieved from the project.

“The week of March 16th is going to be very active in the water and on the beach with both dredges scheduled to pump off the same line. Please remember the active area of pumping/nourishment is a construction zone and respect all warning signs and flagging to this effect,” the Shore Protection Office added.

The Ellis Island – one the largest hopper dredges in the United States with a maximum capacity of 14,800 cubic yards – will remain onsite for the remainder of the project.

The contract for the phase II of the Post Florence Renourishment Project was awarded to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD). Phase II will utilize 1,995,000 cubic yards of sand obtained from the Offshore Dredged Material Disposal Site (ODMDS) associated with Morehead City Federal Navigation Project.

West Emerald Isle (EI), Salter Path (IB), Pine Knoll Shores (PKS), and West Atlantic Beach will receive 345,000 cy, 140,000 cy, 990,000 cy, and 520,000 cy, respectively along 9.5 miles of shorelines.