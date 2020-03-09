Geo Ranger Launched at Royal Niestern Sander

zoom Image source: Royal Niestern-Sander

Yard number 864 was successfully launched at shipyard Royal Niestern Sander in Farmsum, the Netherlands, on March 7, 2020.

In April 2019, Royal Niestern Sander and Geo Plus BV signed the contract for the construction of the hydrographic research vessel Geo Ranger – yard number 864.

“After the start of construction in September 2019, the ship was transported early February from the construction hall to the quay side to prepare for the launch,” said Royal Niestern Sander in their release.

The vessel was designed together with Conoship International BV and will be rented out by their client to parties that perform research, such as dredging companies and companies that build and maintain offshore wind farms, said the company.

The vessel will be christened on its delivery in the summer of 2020.