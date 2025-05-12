Royal IHC: New salt harvester for Arab Potash Company launched

Back to overview
Dredging
May 12, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Royal IHC said that their new pontoon, developed for Arab Potash Company, has been successfully launched.

photo courtesy of Royal IHC

Engineered for performance and sustainability, this customized floating platform is designed to carry the fully electric harvester that will extract carnallite (potassium salt) in the Dead Sea area of Jordan, said Royal IHC.

The four tracks – designed for reliability and easy maintenance – performed successfully during the tests. Together with the track suspension and steering system, they will minimize downtime and maximize performance for the client, the company said.

Next phase is the installation of all equipment, commissioning and testing.

Royal IHC said that this customized salt harvester is set to be delivered to Arab Potash Company by the end of 2025.



