San Francisco Bay to Stockton Navigation Project Available Online

Image source: USACE

The Final General Reevaluation Report (GRR) and Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the San Francisco Bay to Stockton Navigation Improvement Project are now available online, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The San Francisco Bay to Stockton Navigation Improvement Project was originally authorized by Congress in the Rivers and Harbors (R&H) Act of 1965.

The authorization allowed for -45 foot channel depths, but the channels were only constructed to -35 feet mean lower low water (MLLW).

The study has analyzed alternatives to improve navigation along a 13.2-mile length of navigation channel which spans from Central San Francisco Bay to Avon (just east of the Benicia-Martinez Bridge) including the Pinole Shoal Channel and the Bulls Head Reach portion of the Suisun Bay Channel.

The deadline for sending comments on the Final GRR/EIS is April 6, 2020.

More Info

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

CMP for Stockton on the Way

The City of Newcastle Council has been directed to prepare its Coastal Management Program (CMP) for Stockton as an ...

read more →

Stockton Beach Gets New Sand

Approximately 5,500 tonnes of sand will begin arriving at Stockton Beach today as City of Newcastle, NSW, begins ...

read more →

New Sand for Stockton Beach

Minister for Local Government Shelley Hancock has announced an additional $175,000 of funding for the City of ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
No events No events

USACE to Host Meeting in Pinole

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, San Francisco District, will host a public meeting on Wednesday, November 13, to ...

read more →

Boost for South San Francisco

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) granted $3 million to San Mateo County to improve the Colma Creek ...

read more →

MUA Calls for Newcastle Dredging

The NSW Government is being urged to explore the fast-tracking of dredging for the proposed Port of Newcastle ...

read more →

Oakland Harbor Dredging Update

The Oakland Harbor maintenance dredging project will be completed before the end of November, reports Manson ...

read more →

DMMP Meeting on July 19

The USACE San Francisco District will hold a public meeting Friday, July 19, at the Federal Building located at 90, ...

read more →

Alviso Shoreline Works Resume

Santa Clara Valley Water District (Valley Water) has resumed pre-construction activities in Alviso, California, ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Ross Island Bags Sacramento Deal

Ross Island Sand & Gravel Co., Portland, Oregon, has won an $8.7 million contract for annual maintenance ...

read more →

Stockton Beachfill Questioned

The City of Newcastle will seek clarification on the NSW Government’s position on offshore sand extraction for ...

read more →

Manson Wins Oakland Harbor Gig

Manson Construction Co. of Seattle, Washington, has just won a $16.7 million contract for the maintenance dredging ...

read more →

Meeting on SF Bay Study

A public meeting will be held June 11, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at the Contra Costa County Conservation and Development ...

read more →

San Francisco EIS Available

The Draft General Reevaluation Report (GRR) and Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the San Francisco Bay to ...

read more →

Support for Boston Dredging

With the release of the President’s Budget for fiscal year 2020 for USACE Civil Works, the Army Corps’ New England ...

read more →