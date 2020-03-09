San Francisco Bay to Stockton Navigation Project Available Online

zoom Image source: USACE

The Final General Reevaluation Report (GRR) and Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the San Francisco Bay to Stockton Navigation Improvement Project are now available online, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The San Francisco Bay to Stockton Navigation Improvement Project was originally authorized by Congress in the Rivers and Harbors (R&H) Act of 1965.

The authorization allowed for -45 foot channel depths, but the channels were only constructed to -35 feet mean lower low water (MLLW).

The study has analyzed alternatives to improve navigation along a 13.2-mile length of navigation channel which spans from Central San Francisco Bay to Avon (just east of the Benicia-Martinez Bridge) including the Pinole Shoal Channel and the Bulls Head Reach portion of the Suisun Bay Channel.

The deadline for sending comments on the Final GRR/EIS is April 6, 2020.

