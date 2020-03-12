Oceanside Harbor Dredging in Full Swing

image source: City of Oceanside Harbor

As of yesterday, Manson Construction has dredged around 100,000 cubic yards of sand from the entrance channel of Oceanside Harbor, the city officials reported on social media Wednesday.

They also added that Manson had been expecting 9′ swells and moved the dredge HR Morris vessel back into the harbor to dredge shoaling that has been accumulating along side the outer jetty.

The swells never occurred and it looks like good conditions for the foreseeable future,” the city officials said. “They have sunk the dredge pipe across the channel in order to create a navigational path to enter/exit the Harbor. They intend to keep the dredge pipe under water for the duration.”

At the moment, the dredge pipe outlet is being moved from north of the Pier to the south where it will stay for the next couple of days.

The contractor expects to move the dredge outlet pipe to Tyson Street after they finish at the south of the Pier.

Based on the information today, Manson expects to complete earlier than the previously announced date of April 17.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Manson Kicks Off Oceanside Work

The City of Oceanside Harbor, CA, yesterday released the latest update on their dredging project, saying that ...

read more →

Oceanside Beachfill Update

The City of Oceanside Harbor, CA, has just introduced the latest update on their upcoming dredging project, saying ...

read more →

Getting Ready for Oceanside Work

The City of Oceanside Harbor, CA, has just released the latest update on their upcoming dredging project, saying ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
No events No events

Getting Ready for Oceanside Work

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers yesterday held a pre-dredge conference call regarding the upcoming Oceanside ...

read more →

Jacksonville Project in Full Swing

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District is increasing the depth of the existing federal channel ...

read more →

Oceanside Dredging Set for March

City of Oceanside Harbor, California, yesterday announced first in the series of updates regarding the annual ...

read more →

Manson Wraps Up Oceanside Gig

Manson Construction, a Seattle based provider of heavy marine construction and dredging services, has successfully ...

read more →

Oceanside Dredging Update

The City of Oceanside Harbor, CA, has just released the latest update of their harbor dredging project, saying that ...

read more →

2nd Week of Oceanside Dredging

Manson Construction crews continue their work in the City of Oceanside Harbor (CA), dredging some 110,000 cubic ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (April 29-May 5, 2019).   ...

read more →

Oceanside Work in Full Swing

The City of Oceanside Harbor, CA, said in its latest announcement that their weekly dredge progress meeting was ...

read more →

Oceanside Dredging Begins

Manson Construction officially kicked off the City of Oceanside Harbor Dredging Program yesterday, the city said in ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (April 15-21, 2019).   ...

read more →

Oceanside Dredge About to Begin

Manson Construction is making final preparations for the upcoming Oceanside Harbor dredging project. Over the next ...

read more →

Manson Bags Oceanside Contract

Manson Construction, a Seattle based provider of heavy marine construction and dredging services, has been awarded ...

read more →