Ten IHC Beavers Offloaded in Egypt

Image source: Royal IHC

Ten IHC Beaver cutter suction dredgers were offloaded in Egypt earlier this week, according to the company’s latest announcement.

The company also added that the team of Royal IHC Middle East started the commissioning of the cutter suction dredgers for the Egyptian Ministry of Defense (MOD).

Our colleagues are working hard to finish the job so the vessels can start maintaining Egypt’s lakes and waterways,” said IHC.

This includes the removal of excessive sedimentation, deepening of waterways and environmental dredging.

 

