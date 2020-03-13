Modification Proposed for Port Everglades ODMDS

zoom Image source: USACE

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is proposing a modification of the existing EPA designated ocean dredged material disposal site (ODMDS) offshore of Port Everglades, Florida.

The primary purpose for the site modification is to enlarge the site to serve the long-term need for a location to dispose of suitable material dredged from the Port Everglades Harbor and for the disposal of suitable dredged material for persons who receive a MPRSA (Marine Protection, Research and Sanctuaries Act) permit for such disposal.

The modified site will be subject to monitoring and management to ensure continued protection of the marine environment.

The EPA is proposing to modify, by expansion, the existing Port Everglades ODMDS rather than designate a new site off the coast of Port Everglades for ocean disposal of dredged material.

The deadline for sending comments on the proposed action is April 13, 2020.