Cashman gearing up for the NS Mayport dredging campaign

April 1, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District has awarded a $10.7 million contract to Cashman Dredging for maintenance dredging works in Jacksonville, Florida.

Photo courtesy of Cashman Dredging

The project work consists of maintenance dredging of portions of the U.S. Naval Station Mayport, including Bar Cut-3, Mayport Entrance Channel, Turning Basin, Destroyer Basin, and Small Boat Basin.

Excavated material will be transported to and disposed in the Jacksonville Ocean Dredged Material Disposal Site (ODMDS) Release Zone “A”.

Usually, the Army Corps dredges the entrance channel, the turning basin, berths, destroyer slips and the small boat basin at NS Mayport every two years. The campaigns include removal of approximately 1,000,000 cubic yards of dredged sediment from the NS Mayport.

The 2025 dredging campaign is scheduled to be completed by October 1, 2025.

