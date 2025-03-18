Back to overview
Dredging wraps up at Wilmington Harbor and MOTSU

Dredging
March 18, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Double B Marine Services said that the dredging operations at the Wilmington Harbor maintenance dredging and Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point are now complete.

photo courtesy of Double B Marine Services

The work, undertaken by Norfolk Dredging Company, included maintenance dredging of:

  • Wilmington Harbor Anchorage Basin Wilmington, North Carolina,
  • various channels around the Military Ocean Terminal, Sunny Point (MOTSU), Brunswick County.

The maintenance dredging required removal and disposal of shoaled material that has accumulated in the channels since they were last dredged. 

photo courtesy of Double B Marine Services

The Government furnished disposal area was the Wilmington Harbor Ocean Dredged Material Disposal Site (ODMDS). 

