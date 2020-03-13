STOUR to Dredge the Heritage Area of HMNB Portsmouth

zoom Image source: Jenkins Marine

The Queen’s Harbor Master Portsmouth has just reported that routine maintenance dredging is about to begin within the Heritage Area of HMNB Portsmouth, to the north of HMS Warrior.

In the notice LNTM NO 22/20, the Harbor Master said that the works will start March 16, 2020 with completion expected by the late March.

“The vessel conducting this task will be the 26.7m Multi-Cat Dredger “STOUR” of Jenkins Marine Ltd. which will display the appropriate signals from the COLREGS when conducting her operations,” the Harbor Master announced.

The material dredged during the project will be loaded into one of two 44.1m self propelled split hopper barges “NAB” or “NEEDLES” for disposal to the Nab spoil Ground.

“Operations will be conducted daily between 0600 and 2100 Monday to Friday but with the option to work weekends if bad weather is a factor,” concluded the Harbor Master.