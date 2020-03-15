Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (March 9-15, 2020).

DEME’s Split Barge Deugniet Hits the Water

Deugniet, a twin vessel of DEME’s other newbuild split barge Bengel, was successfully launched in Batam, Indonesia, today.

VIDEO: How Does Eko Atlantic City Get Its Sand?

Eko Atlantic has just released this amazing video, named ‘How Does Eko Atlantic City Get Its Sand?’

Launching of New TSHD at Ada Shipyard

Istanbul based Ada Shipyard launched 4,000m³ trailing hopper suction dredger (TSHD) for Royal IHC on March 1, 2020, the company said in their latest announcement.

Ten IHC Beavers Offloaded in Egypt

Ten IHC Beaver cutter suction dredgers were offloaded in Egypt earlier this week, according to the company’s latest announcement.

STOUR to Dredge the Heritage Area of HMNB Portsmouth

The Queen’s Harbor Master Portsmouth has just reported that routine maintenance dredging is about to begin within the Heritage Area of HMNB Portsmouth, to the north of HMS Warrior.