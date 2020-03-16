Cruise Berth Piling Complete at Lyttelton Port

Image source: lpcharbourwatch.co.nz

Lyttelton Port is one step closer to welcoming the world’s largest cruise ships to Canterbury with all piling complete on New Zealand’s first purpose-built cruise berth.

Since late 2018, 66 marine and 384 land-based piles totaling almost 10 kilometers have been driven in the project, ensuring the structure is ready to open in November and welcome the 80 cruise ships booked for the summer season.

From designers Beca to HEB Construction, Genesis Projects and LPC engineers, many teams have ensured the piling work was completed on time and minimized any potential risks to the marine environment in Whakaraupō/Lyttelton Harbor.

Wharf deck construction is progressing well, and over 2,000 rock bags have also been successfully placed underwater to provide scour protection to the seawall slope, said the port.

 

 

