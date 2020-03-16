Jenkins Marine Acquires Dredger C.H. Horn

zoom Image source: Jenkins Marine

Jenkins Marine Ltd. has just announced the purchase of the grab hopper dredger C.H. Horn from the Poole Harbor Commissioners (PHC).

This is a significant investment in the dredging fleet for Jenkins Marine who have now secured a new ten-year contract to perform dredging services and provide marine support vessels for PHC within Poole Harbor and the Port of Poole, the company reported.

C. H. Horn is a 25m long, self-propelled grab hopper dredger, with a capacity of 125m³ operated under the workboat code of practice for operation up to 20NM from a safe Haven.

Captain Brian Murphy, Harbor Master for PHC said: “We are very happy that the C.H. Horn has gone to a good home, strengthening local company relationships with a specialist marine company like Jenkins Marine.”

Dan Jenkins, Managing Director of Jenkins Marine commented: “In our continued focus to deliver better dredging services to our customers we are pleased to acquire the C.H. Horn to our fleet. We have long focused on adapting, maintaining and improving our existing fleet, investing heavily to make dredging production more efficient.”