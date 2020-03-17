Bonefish Bayou Dredging Kicks Off

Dredging operations are currently underway on the Bonefish Bayou canal between Ocean Drive and Palm Tree Drive in Punta Gorda, Florida.

The work kicked off yesterday and is expected to run through March 31, weather and equipment operation permitting.

Under the plan, the dredge material is being offloaded at a vacant lot on Palm Tree Drive and then transported to another location by dump trucks.

Commenting the latest news, City Communications Manager, Melissa Reichert, said: “The ‘silting in’ was brought to the attention of staff by property owners along Palm Tree Drive when they had issues getting their boats out. A sonar reading of the canal was performed and staff discovered some high areas near seawalls that failed as a result of Hurricane Irma.”

The canal remains open to boaters, but they will have to navigate around the barge.