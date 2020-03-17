Bonefish Bayou Dredging Kicks Off

Dredging operations are currently underway on the Bonefish Bayou canal between Ocean Drive and Palm Tree Drive in Punta Gorda, Florida.

The work kicked off yesterday and is expected to run through March 31, weather and equipment operation permitting.

Under the plan, the dredge material is being offloaded at a vacant lot on Palm Tree Drive and then transported to another location by dump trucks.

Commenting the latest news, City Communications Manager, Melissa Reichert, said: “The ‘silting in’ was brought to the attention of staff by property owners along Palm Tree Drive when they had issues getting their boats out. A sonar reading of the canal was performed and staff discovered some high areas near seawalls that failed as a result of Hurricane Irma.”

The canal remains open to boaters, but they will have to navigate around the barge.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

New Armoring Project Starts in LA

﻿ Officials of the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) joined yesterday St. Bernard ...

read more →

Funding Boost for Cedar Bayou

U.S. Congressman Brian Babin has released the following statement after the announcement by the Trump ...

read more →

Prioritizing South Louisiana Works

Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins announced earlier this week that South Louisiana waterway projects received ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
No events No events

Cameron Creole Project Done

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has announced the completion of the Cameron ...

read more →

Update on Buffalo Bayou Desilting

Willow Fork Drainage District’s engineer, Craig Kalkomey, has just released the latest update on the Willow Fork of ...

read more →

Lake Seminole Project Underway

Pinellas County has begun the most important phase of the Lake Seminole Restoration Project. A county contractor ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (October 14 – 20, 2019). ...

read more →

Cole's Bayou Project Completed

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) announced ...

read more →

Cedar Bayou Agreement Signed

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Galveston District and the Cedar Bayou Navigation District (CBND) are set ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

East Baton Rouge Deal Inked

Mayor-President of Baton Rouge, Sharon Weston Broome, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, and Congressman Garret ...

read more →

Buffalo Bayou Project Update

Texas Representative Lizzie Fletcher visited the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District’s Addicks Field ...

read more →

Flood Meeting in Houston

Texas Representative Lizzie Fletcher talked with concerned citizens last week regarding flooding issues within her ...

read more →

Funding the LA Coastal Projects

Gov. John Bel Edwards yesterday announced that the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) ...

read more →

Buffalo Bayou Work in Full Swing

The Buffalo Bayou desilting program is currently underway in a ‘2 1/2 mile segment’ of the bayou at the ...

read more →

Bayou Chene Plan Moves Forward

Governor John Bel Edwards has announced that the state Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) is ...

read more →