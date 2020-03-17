Managing Adelaide’s Beaches

Image source: Environment SA

The SA Department for Environment and Water continues sand movement works from the Semaphore South breakwater and the beach between the Semaphore and Largs Bay jetties, to West Beach and Henley Beach South.

According to the City of Port Adelaide Enfield latest update, sand will continue to be moved from Semaphore South this week, then from Wednesday, March 18, works will commence between Semaphore and Largs jetty.

The works are part of the ongoing beach replenishment effort being led by the State Government.

Under the “Securing the Future of our Coastline” initiative, the Government is delivering a long-term solution to restore and maintain the sand at eroding beaches, including West Beach and Henley Beach South.

As part of the initiative, a sand recycling pipeline has been built from Semaphore to West Beach, through which about 500,000 cubic meters of external sand will be imported to make up for sand losses over the years.

All works are scheduled to be completed by 9 April (the start of the Easter break).

 

