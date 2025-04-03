Back to overview
West Beach sand delivery reaching halfway mark

Beach Nourishment
April 3, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Department for Environment and Water, South Australia, continues to undertake beach renourishment works along the West Beach.

Photo courtesy of the City of Charles Sturt

The beachfill operation helps protect infrastructure from storm damage, creates more enjoyable beaches, and supports coastal communities and businesses.

Since July 2024, more than 100,000 cubic meters of external sand has been delivered by truck to West Beach.

The current sand delivery work at West Beach is expected to hit 50,000m3 by the end of this week, passing the halfway mark of the 100,000m3 target for the current semester.

The work will continue through to start of July, stopping for the April school holidays. 

