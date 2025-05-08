Back to overview
Mid West Ports to commence sand bypass campaign in Geraldton

Beach Nourishment
May 8, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Mid West Ports Authority today issued an important notice regarding the Northern Beaches Stabilization Program.

Photo courtesy of Mid West Ports

In the notice, the authority said that the start of Sand Bypass Campaign in Geraldton, with sand stockpiling at Pages Beach is set for tomorrow, Friday, 9 May.

Main works and trucking will run from 12–16 May, moving sand from Pages Beach to Beresford South Beach (opposite Mitchell & Brown),” said Mid West Ports. “Please note: Lives Beach will not be included in this campaign due to high tides.”

Sand bypassing, forms part of the Northern Beaches Stabilization Program, which helps nourish the northern beaches by supporting long-term shoreline stability, using natural coastal processes like littoral transport to feed sediment north along the Geraldton coast.

The Program is jointly developed between Mid West Ports and the City of Greater Geraldton to ensure the long-term stability of the northern beaches.

