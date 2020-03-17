Phil’s Cut Marsh Enhancement Project Underway

Image source: DU

Ducks Unlimited’s Phil’s Cut Marsh Enhancement Project is currently under construction in Terrebonne Parish. 

This project will enhance 2,700 acres of fresh and intermediate marsh in the Terrebonne Basin, where rates of coastal land loss are high. The project includes the installation of a new flap gate water-control structure and construction of earthern terraces along Voss Canal.

The structure will improve delivery of freshwater and sediment from the Atchafalaya River through Bayou Penchant and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway. The project will nourish estuarine marshes that are starved of sediment, reduce flooding stress to the marsh, and prohibit the intrusion of saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico into the marsh.

DU will also build terraces in an area near Voss Canal where 50 percent of the marsh has eroded away. Marsh loss has resulted in areas of cloudy, open water of little value to migratory birds and other wetland-dependent wildlife.

The terraces will decrease wave energy, lessen erosion, create marsh, increase submerged aquatic vegetation productivity, and improve water quality. This project will benefit waterfowl and waterbird species by improving nesting, foraging, and loafing habitat.

“We expect to complete construction by the end of May 2020,” said Ducks Unlimited in their latest release.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Louisiana Projects Get $30M Boost

Two NOAA-sponsored habitat restoration projects in Louisiana have been approved for $30 million in funding in 2020 ...

read more →

Bay Denesse Project Underway

Ducks Unlimited is working to restore 2,550 acres of coastal marsh approximately 2.5 miles northeast of Buras, ...

read more →

Hester Marsh Restoration VIDEO

﻿ The recently completed Hester Marsh project restored 65 acres of salt marsh at California’s Elkhorn Slough ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
No events No events

Spotlight on Tule Red Restoration

A celebration ceremony for the completion of the Tule Red Restoration Project – one of the most significant ...

read more →

Restoring Upper Truckee Marsh

The California Wildlife Conservation Board (WCB) has awarded $2.98 million to the California Tahoe Conservancy to ...

read more →

Cameron Creole Project Done

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has announced the completion of the Cameron ...

read more →

Bryant Announces 15 Projects

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant announced a list of 15 restoration projects for 2019 during the annual Mississippi ...

read more →

Turtle Bay Dredging in Full Swing

Dredging work is now underway at the Northwest Turtle Bay Marsh Creation project, Louisiana Coastal Protection and ...

read more →

$20.85M for 17 Coastal Projects

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant has announced 17 projects totaling more than $20.85 million that will be funded ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Officials Tour Dyke Marsh Project

Representatives from the Army Corps’ Baltimore District and Coastal Design and Construction Inc. last week ...

read more →

Cameron Prairie Work Wraps Up

﻿ Ducks Unlimited (DU) conservation staff recently completed the Cameron Prairie Marsh Restoration project – ...

read more →

Spotlight on RI Coastal Program

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) spent a few days in Rhode Island last week to evaluate ...

read more →

VIDEO: Restoring Nueces Bay

﻿ The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has just released this very interesting video about a 160 acre ...

read more →

Celebrating the Quonnie Project

To acknowledge the completion of Phase one of the Quonochontaug salt marsh restoration and enhancement project, the ...

read more →

CRMC Funds Restoration Projects

The R.I. Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC) has awarded funding for six habitat restoration projects in ...

read more →