Boskalis Postpones Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. has just announced that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) will be postponed to 30 June 2020.

“In view of the recent developments surrounding the COVID-19 (corona) virus and Boskalis’ concern for the health of its shareholders, management, supervisory board members and employees, the AGM that was to be held on 13 May has been postponed to 30 June 2020,” said the company.

According to the statutory notice period, the AGM agenda will be published on 19 May 2020.

Boskalis is closely following the developments and guidelines issued by the Dutch authorities with regard to the COVID-19 (corona) virus and expressly reserves the right to take any further measures with regard to the AGM, including but not limited to limiting the number of participants in the meeting, or the possible further postponement of the AGM, said the company.