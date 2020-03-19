Deltares Assessing Impacts of Sea Level Rise in the Caribbean

Image source: Deltares

Deltares, in cooperation with the World Bank, is working on a study in the Caribbean to assess the impact of sea level rise and resilience potential of 17 countries in the region.

The aim of the study is to derive proxies to estimate the resilient potential of each country in the region and their potential to adaptation.

According to the project leader Alessio Giardino: “We are developing and applying an innovative modelling framework to be able to upscale the assessment to 17 countries. The assessment of impact and resilience potential of different countries in the region is going to provide interesting information on the relative vulnerability of each country to sea level rise and their options for adaptation.”

The study is contributing to a World Bank flagship report to be published in 2021, which focuses on a holistic approach to resilience, with a specific focus on natural disasters and climate change in the Caribbean.

To carry out the study, a regional modelling framework is being set-up including: a) a hazard module to estimate coastal flooding and erosion and b) an impact module to estimate expected annual damages and populated affected, for each country.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Studying Climate Impact on Bays

The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science (UMCES) has been awarded a $500,000 grant by the ...

read more →

Scott Highlights WRDA Priorities

Virginia Congressman Bobby Scott delivered the following testimony before the House Committee on Transportation and ...

read more →

USACE Contract for Stantec-Jacobs

Stantec and Jacobs, operating as the Galveston Coastal Services Joint Venture, has been selected by the U.S. Army ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

House Passes Kilmer Bill

The U.S. House of Representatives yesterday voted to approve a package of bipartisan bills to protect vulnerable ...

read more →

Final Test in Delta Flume

High waves battered the Nordic rock in the Deltares Delta Flume on the afternoon of Wednesday, 27 November, when ...

read more →

Spotlight on Longmeadow Plans

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM), in cooperation with the City of Warwick and Save ...

read more →

Faster Reuse of Dredged Sediment

Oligochaete worms can substantially speed up the reuse of both dredged sediment and contaminated mine tailings, ...

read more →

Boost for South San Francisco

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) granted $3 million to San Mateo County to improve the Colma Creek ...

read more →

Medway-Swale Strategy Adopted

The Environment Agency has now finalized and adopted the Medway Estuary and Swale Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Spotlight on WA Coastal Erosion

Real action on climate change is finally becoming a reality with the release of a State Government report assessing ...

read more →

Two Rivers One Future Next Week

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and officials in the Two Rivers region of northeastern ...

read more →

CRMC Launches SAID Program

The Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC) and its partners are launching the Shoreline ...

read more →

Little Bay Port Project Kicks Off

The Government of Montserrat, together with its partners the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the United ...

read more →

HK Land Reclamation Alternatives

International consultant Arcadis recently presented Hong Kong the option to create a polder as a mean to tackle the ...

read more →

Resilient Coast Strategic Plan

A team of coastal scientists, engineers and economists have become the first in Queensland to finish a 10-year ...

read more →