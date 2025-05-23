BREAKING NEWS: Oiltech Dredging delivers CSD for marina project in the Caribbean

Back to overview
Dredging
May 23, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Oiltech Dredging Equipment has just announced the successful delivery of a state-of-the-art Cutter Suction Dredger (CSD) to support the development of a new marina harbor in the Caribbean.

photo courtesy of Oiltech

This new build dredger, designed to efficiently handle silt removal operations, marks a significant milestone in the ongoing expansion of marine infrastructure in the region, the company said.

Equipped with the Warman dredge pump, the dredger ensures high performance and reliability for the dredging of harbors and marinas.

The integration of smart technology allows for optimized operations, reducing downtime and increasing efficiency, crucial for the successful execution of large-scale dredging projects,” Oiltech said.

The marina harbor development will serve as a key economic asset for the region, supporting the growing demand for modern maritime facilities in the Caribbean.

By providing deepwater access and maintaining navigable channels, this project is expected to enhance local maritime commerce and boost tourism, Oiltech concluded.

