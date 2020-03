WM Plant Hire yesterday released this beautiful video about the dredging operations on the River Parrett.

The scheme is being led for Somerset Rivers Authority (SRA) by the Parrett Internal Drainage Board (IDB), working closely with the Environment Agency and Natural England.

The aim of the proposed works is to help the SRA reduce flood risks across a large part of the Somerset Levels and Moors that were badly affected in winter 2013-14 and summer 2012.