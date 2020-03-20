IHC Beaver 45 Performs the Salvage Work

Royal IHC Beaver cutter suction dredgers are genuinely multi-purpose vessels.

During a recent storm, a general cargo vessel ZELEK STAR dragged anchor at Ashdod Anchorage, Israel, and after drifting around the vessel finally rested on a beach near port breakwater.

According to Reuters, the vessel was carrying cement and additional products from Greece to Israel when it swept away and drifted onto Oranim Beach.

The IHC Beaver 45 of TAM – Taavura /Admir JV performed the salvage work and managed to free the vessel from its sandy prison.