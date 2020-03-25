NCDOT to Dredge Sloop Channel

The Army Corps’ Wilmington District has received an application from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) Ferry Division seeking authorization to dredge a 2.5-mile segment of the Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry route identified as Sloop Channel.

According to the applicant, the purpose of this project is to allow for the safe passage to and from Ocracoke and Hatteras for both private and commercial vessels.

The proposed project will involve the use of a sidecast dredge or a pipeline dredge to maintain Sloop Channel, which is the southern segment of the Hatteras to Ocracoke ferry route.

NCDOT obtained a permit to perform maintenance dredging on the entrance channel to Sloop Channel at the Southdock Ferry Terminal for a 10-year period.

The permit allows for the channel to be maintained at a width of 225’ and 12’ deep at Mean-Low-Low-Water (MLLW). This project requests to maintain the 2.5-mile segment of Sloop Channel at the same width and depth of the adjoining permit area of the ferry terminal with 3:1 side slopes.

Based on the most recent survey, the dredging project (if approved) will remove approximately 126,423 cubic yards of material from the Sloop Channel.

The deadline for sending written comments on the proposed work is April 24, 2020.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Oceanside Dredging Wraps Up

The City of Oceanside Harbor, CA, dredging project is now wrapped up, according to the Army Corps. Last week, the ...

read more →

Oceanside Dredging in Full Swing

As of yesterday, Manson Construction has dredged around 100,000 cubic yards of sand from the entrance channel of ...

read more →

Wiggins Channel Dredging Update

This spring City of Marco Island residents will be able to enjoy a wider and more robust section of South Beach ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Curtin Bags San Diego Gig

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Los Angeles District, in coordination with the Port of San Diego, will ...

read more →

Pea Island Work Halfway Through

Barnhill Construction crew is halfway through with the habitat restoration activities on Pea Island National ...

read more →

Oceanside Dredging Set for March

City of Oceanside Harbor, California, yesterday announced first in the series of updates regarding the annual ...

read more →

TSHD Currituck Busy in Chatham

The Stage Harbor Entrance Dredging project is officially underway, according to the Town of Chatham (MA) latest ...

read more →

CSD Removed from Matagorda

The U.S. Coast Guard has just announced that the Matagorda Ship Channel is now open for vessel traffic following ...

read more →

Santa Cruz Dredging Update

Santa Cruz Harbor (CA) has just presented an update on the ongoing entrance channel dredging project. In their ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

LBI Dredging Project on Display

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia District, is seeking public comment for a 10-year maintenance ...

read more →

Dredging Projects Continue in NJ

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials have announced the start of navigation dredging in the ...

read more →

RLB Contracting Wins HSC Deal

RLB Contracting Inc. of Port Lavaca, Texas, has just won a $9,571,200 firm-fixed-price contract for the maintenance ...

read more →

GLDD to Begin Boston Project

The Boston Harbor Federal Navigation Project will undergo maintenance dredging under the terms of a $6.4 million ...

read more →

Broome Dredging on the Way

Piles removed, navigation aids relocated, debris from seabed cleaned up, dredge equipment mobilized, baseline water ...

read more →

Neabsco Creek Dredge Complete

The opening of the newly dredged channel in Neabsco Creek was recently made official with a ribbon cutting ceremony ...

read more →