IHC Delivers Equipment for Van Oord’s New TSHD Vox Ariane

After 1½ years working in close corporation with Van Oord on the product, Royal IHC yesterday delivered the suction pipe with submerged dredge pump for Van Oord’s newest 10,500m³ trailing suction hopper dredger Vox Ariane.

The two onboard dredge pumps and three jet water pumps belonging to the dredging system, were already delivered and have arrived in Singapore, reported IHC.

The vessel – being built at Keppel FELS shipyard – will measure 138 meters in length and 28 meters across the beam.

The newbuild will be equipped with a suction pipe with submerged e-driven dredge pump, two shore discharge dredge pumps, five bottom doors, and a total installed power of 14,500 kW. The TSHD will have accommodation for 22 persons.

Delivery of the Vox Ariane and its sister ship Vox Apolonia, being built at the same shipyard, is scheduled for 2021.