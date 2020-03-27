IHC Delivers Equipment for Van Oord’s New TSHD Vox Ariane

Image source: IHC

After 1½ years working in close corporation with Van Oord on the product, Royal IHC yesterday delivered the suction pipe with submerged dredge pump for Van Oord’s newest 10,500m³ trailing suction hopper dredger Vox Ariane.

The two onboard dredge pumps and three jet water pumps belonging to the dredging system, were already delivered and have arrived in Singapore, reported IHC.

The vessel – being built at Keppel FELS shipyard – will measure 138 meters in length and 28 meters across the beam.

The newbuild will be equipped with a suction pipe with submerged e-driven dredge pump, two shore discharge dredge pumps, five bottom doors, and a total installed power of 14,500 kW. The TSHD will have accommodation for 22 persons.

Delivery of the Vox Ariane and its sister ship Vox Apolonia, being built at the same shipyard, is scheduled for 2021.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (March 16-22, 2020).   ...

read more →

TSHD Vox Amalia Starts First Job

Van Oord’s trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Vox Amalia successfully started its first project this ...

read more →

TSHD Heortnesse Life Extension

The teams at A&P Tees are continuing to work on the second phase of the life extension project for the trailing ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Van Oord Signs MOU in Indonesia

PT Pengerukan Indonesia (the dredging subsidiary of IPC) and PT Van Oord Indonesia have a long track record of ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (March 2-8, 2020).   ...

read more →

Dravo Costa Dorada in Liberia

Van Oord, an international contractor specializing in dredging, marine engineering and offshore projects, has just ...

read more →

Van Oord Wins Eforie Contract

Van Oord has been awarded a contract to reinforce the coast at the Romanian seaside resort of Eforie. Existing ...

read more →

Keppel O&M Delivers Sanderus

Keppel Offshore & Marine has officially handed over the 6.000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Sanderus ...

read more →

IHC, Van Oord Enter Another Deal

Royal IHC has been awarded another contract by Van Oord to design and supply the dredge installation for its new ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Van Oord Opts for Wartsila

Wartsila announced today that they will supply a unique and patent-pending LNG fuel storage and supply system for ...

read more →

HAM 318 Ends Bacton Scheme

North Norfolk District Council has just announced that the last load of sand for the Bacton to Walcott Sandscaping ...

read more →

D11–21 DE JULIO in Uruguay

﻿ Royal IHC has just released this very interesting behind-the-scenes video of the trailing suction hopper dredger ...

read more →

IHC Hands Over TSHD LESSE

Royal IHC handed over the custom-built 2,300m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) LESSE to Baggerbedrijf de ...

read more →

Van Oord Orders New TSHD

Van Oord, an international contractor specializing in dredging, marine engineering and offshore projects, will use ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (May 20-26, 2019).   ...

read more →