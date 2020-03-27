TSHD Artevelde Rainbowing at the New Lock Terneuzen (PHOTO)

zoom Image source: DEME

With the most stringent health & safety precautions in place, DEME Group crews and project teams are doing their very best to keep projects moving forward despite the challenging times.

The same goes for the company’s trailing suction hopper dredger ‘Artevelde’ that was pictured last week rainbowing at the New Lock Terneuzen in the Netherlands.

The new lock will be 427 meters long, 55 meters wide and will have a depth of 16 meters. It will be built within the current lock complex, between the Western and Eastern locks.

Besides rainbowing, the sand for this project was also dredged and discharged through a 1km pipeline in the reclamation area of the new lock complex.

The new lock, expected to be operational in 2022, will provide better access to the ports of Ghent and Terneuzen, and a faster shipping flow between the Netherlands, Belgium and France.