Milestone for the City of Whyalla New Jetty Project

zoom Image source: City of Whyalla

Maritime Constructions workers recently celebrated the last plank being put in place for the City of Whyalla new iconic loop jetty.

This completes the major structure of the new jetty with all 102 piles being driven and the concrete blocks laid, the length of the jetty now measuring the full 165m, reported the City of Whyalla.

According to the Acting CEO of the city, Kristen Clark, it was a major milestone in the construction and a sign everything was still on track for the new jetty.

“The jetty project is going very well, it is on time and also on budget,” Kristen said. “We now have the major structure complete with all 102 piles driven into the seabed and all of the concrete blocks laid in place.”

“From here the finishing touches will be applied to finalize the construction which include construction of shade structures and installation of handrails and services for our iconic new jetty,” Kristen added.