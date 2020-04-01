Cape Jaffa Marina Reopens Tomorrow

Image source: Kingston District Council

The Kingston District Council has just announced the latest update on their Cape Jaffa Marina project, confirming that the submersible pipe now largely lies on the bottom of the marina.

This project and marina closure has been to facilitate the dredge on the western side to address the sand that is, and will continue, to accumulate there.

“Our team have been working hard to meet our four week project deadline, and they have succeeded. We are pleased to confirm that the Marina will re-open tomorrow afternoon Thursday 2 April,” said the council.

Due to boat ramp pontoon repairs, it is likely that only one lane will be open.

Image source: Kingston District Council

