Eastland Port Dredging Underway

Image source: Eastland Port

Eastland Port’s dredger Pukunui is going about its work in the bay, maintaining the depth of the channel.

Eastland Port, like all ports in New Zealand, is designated an essential service by the government for COVID-19 Level 4,” said chief operating officer Andrew Gaddum. “We’re required to keep the port fully operational at all times, under Level 4 regulations and also the Civil Defence Act. Maintaining the channel is part of this.”

The dredging removes sediment, keeping the channel open to allow ships to come into port and berth safely.

The Pukunui will be working on and off, as required and as the weather permits, over the coming weeks, reported the port.

They also added that the crew will be wearing appropriate Personal Protective Equipment and follow stringent health and safety and distancing protocols.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Karlshamn Plan Includes Dredging

The Port of Karlshamn in southeast Sweden has received a clearance from the Environmental Court to launch a new ...

read more →

Green Light for Oswego Study

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, received approval and funding recently to initiate the ...

read more →

Lincolnshire Scheme Underway

Repairs are now underway on flood banks damaged by recent wet weather, with Environment Agency teams using ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Corpus Christi Port Raises the Bar

The Port of Corpus Christi, located on Corpus Christi Bay in the western Gulf of Mexico, has just released their ...

read more →

La Conner Marina Gig Underway

Dredging works that will maintain safe depths for vessels traveling the north and south basins of the La Conner ...

read more →

Coffs Harbor Dredging Underway

The NSW Roads and Maritime Services has just announced that Coffs Harbor, Inner Entrance dredging campaign is ...

read more →

Port Angeles Shoreline Makeover

Planning is underway to remove the dock and jetty at the Rayonier Mill Site in Port Angeles Harbor, reports the ...

read more →

Broome Dredging Underway

The Port of Broome will be open to cruise ships around the clock in time for the start of the cruise ship season in ...

read more →

Boston Dredging 40% Complete

Since 2012, there have been several major infrastructure projects to improve or renovate various areas of the Port ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (June 3-9, 2019).   ...

read more →

Weipa Dredging Project Underway

NORTH Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation (NQBP) has just announced that the Port of Weipa maintenance dredging ...

read more →

Upham Beachfill Underway

The Upham Beach nourishment project is now underway, according to the Pinellas County latest update on the project. ...

read more →

Palm Beach Works – Phase 2

The City of Gold Coast has just announced that the Phase 2 of the Palm Beach Shoreline Project in now underway. ...

read more →

Willamette Dredging Underway

Dredging operations on the Willamette River, aimed to remove rock deposits left behind by high river flows, are ...

read more →

Hay Point Dredging Underway

Maintenance dredging operations are currently underway at the Port of Hay Point, North Queensland Bulk Ports ...

read more →