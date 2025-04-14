Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Planning underway for dredging at Geraldton’s FBH

Planning underway for dredging at Geraldton’s FBH

Dredging
April 14, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Mid West Ports is developing a project that will involve dredging the Geraldton’s FBH entrance and surrounds, to maintain safe, navigable waters.

Photo courtesy of Mid West Ports

Natural sediment build-up at Geraldton’s Port occurs as a result of wind and wave energy moving sediment predominantly in a northerly direction, causing material to accumulate in key navigational areas.

Mid West Ports CEO Damian Tully said that maintenance dredging was common practice in Ports around the world and played an essential role in ensuring safe navigation and access for vessels, as well as keeping marine assets, like the harbour, operating. ”As a Port, we have undertaken extensive studies to understand natural coastal processes and sediment accumulation across the Geraldton region,” Mr Tully said.

He added that activities to manage marine sediments in ports is highly regulated and subject to regulatory approval processes. Mid West Ports has a range of programs in place to monitor the environment in and around the Port.

Maintenance dredging is informed by these programs as well as third party technical advice and environmental impact assessments.

Prior to any decision to dredge and place sediment material, we complete a comprehensive assessment to identify feasible options for its beneficial reuse,” Mr Tully said: “Beach nourishment between Beresford and Sunset has been identified as the best placement option for this program on this occasion, enabling reuse of valuable natural sediments.”

Mid West Ports will continue to keep the community informed and work closely with local government and harbor users as the project progresses.

The company will be holding information sessions, sharing resources and providing the community with opportunities to learn more in coming months.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles