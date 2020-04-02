Nominations Extended for WEDA Awards

The Western Dredging Association (WEDA) has extended the due date for award nominations for the Dredging Summit & Expo.

These awards will recognize individuals, organizations or project teams for their outstanding contributions in meeting the goals and objectives of WEDA.

Three Environmental Excellence Awards will be given, one for each of the following categories:

Dredging for Navigation (purpose is to create or maintain navigation channels);

(purpose is to create or maintain navigation channels); Environmental Dredging (purpose is environmental enhancement, e.g., remediation or wetland creation); and

(purpose is environmental enhancement, e.g., remediation or wetland creation); and Mitigation or Adaptation to Climate Change. This category includes dredging or marine construction projects that exemplify and implement the WODA Statement on Mitigation and Adaptation to Climate Change.

According to WEDA, all applications should be submitted by April 30, 2020, in PDF format to Craig Vogt, Chair of WEDA’s Environmental Commission.

The 2020 awards will be announced on June 10, during the WEDA Luncheon at the WEDA Dredging Summit and Exposition being held from June 9-12 in Houston, Texas, USA.