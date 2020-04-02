TSHD Vox Amalia Busy in Den Helder

15 months after the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Vox Amalia was christened by the Dutch Queen Maxima, the vessel started its first job.

This brand new hopper dredger is reinforcing the coastline by Den Helder, The Netherlands.

The Vox Amalia has a length of 158 meters, a width of 36 meters and a load capacity of 18,000 cubic meters. The vessel is part of Van Oord’s new generation of trailing suction hopper dredgers with a focus on energy efficiency for the smallest possible carbon footprint.

She will be placing more than 3.5 million cubic meters of sand in a deep trench just off the coast.

The contract was awarded by Rijkswaterstaat, the operational arm of the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure & Water Management.