TSHD Vox Amalia Busy in Den Helder

Image source: Van Oord

15 months after the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Vox Amalia was christened by the Dutch Queen Maxima, the vessel started its first job.

This brand new hopper dredger is reinforcing the coastline by Den Helder, The Netherlands.

The Vox Amalia has a length of 158 meters, a width of 36 meters and a load capacity of 18,000 cubic meters. The vessel is part of Van Oord’s new generation of trailing suction hopper dredgers with a focus on energy efficiency for the smallest possible carbon footprint.

She will be placing more than 3.5 million cubic meters of sand in a deep trench just off the coast.

The contract was awarded by Rijkswaterstaat, the operational arm of the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure & Water Management.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (March 16-22, 2020).   ...

read more →

TSHD Vox Amalia Starts First Job

Van Oord’s trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Vox Amalia successfully started its first project this ...

read more →

TSHD Heortnesse Life Extension

The teams at A&P Tees are continuing to work on the second phase of the life extension project for the trailing ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

TSHD Charlock in Farmsum

Van den Herik’s trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Charlock is back at the Niestern Sander shipyard, in ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (February 17-23, 2020).   ...

read more →

Inauguration Ceremony of Ghasha

The inauguration ceremony of the 8000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ghasha, built for Abu Dhabi’s ...

read more →

Pirates Attack TSHD Ambika

The Nigerian-flagged trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ambika (ex Galilei 2000) was attacked last week when ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (December 30, 2019 – ...

read more →

Top Dredging Videos of 2019

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular videos from the past year.   Royal IHC VIDEO: ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (November 11 – 17, ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 9-15, 2019).   ...

read more →

Port of Den Helder Scheme Starts

Earlier this week, Baggerbedrijf de Boer/Dutch Dredging B.V. started works under the contract “Dredging Het Nieuwe ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (July 22-28, 2019).   ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (June 17-23, 2019).   ...

read more →

Vox Amalia to Work in Bacton

Just a few weeks ago, Van Oord and Royal Haskoning DHV, working as part of Team Van Oord, have started the ...

read more →