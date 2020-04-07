PHOTO: DEME’s TSHDs Breydel and Scheldt River in Italy

Image source: DEME

DEME Group’s trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHDs) Breydel and Scheldt River worked side by side recently to complete the first phase of the deepening works in the Port of Salerno in Italy.

“This is a remarkable achievement considering the extremely difficult COVID-19 conditions of the past weeks. This not only makes us proud of our crews and project staff, but also has generated a positive energy and willingness to keep going, as One DEME, One Team,” said the company in their latest announcement.

“Our trailing suction hopper dredger Breydel is deployed in Italy for the deepening of the inner channel and internal basin in the Port of Salerno, further improving the port’s access. Recently, we also carried out dredging works in the ports of Naples and Livorno.” 

Maintenance and capital dredging works of the Toscana dock and the turning basin in Livorno harbor to a depth of -13.00 m, which represented a total of 800,000m³ of dredged material.

