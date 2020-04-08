Old Saybrook Project on Display

Photo by Craig Martin, USACE

Lynde Point Land Trust, Inc., is seeking a permit from the USACE New England District to conduct work in waters of the U.S. in conjunction with stabilizing long-term shoreline erosion and protecting Lynde Point Marsh in Old Saybrook, Connecticut.

This work is proposed in Long Island Sound and Crab Creek east and northeast of 6 Mohegan Avenue in Old Saybrook.

The work involves the discharge of fill material, both temporary and permanent, consisting of soil and rock associated with northerly relocation of Crab Creek, filling of the old tidal creek and cross-culvert abandonment in place under Mohegan Avenue, construction of intertidal stone sills, creation of tidal wetland habitat and reestablishment and expansion of coastal dune features.

The reconfiguration of Crab Creek is designed to prevent tidal blockages and the placement of fill as a “living shoreline” is proposed to attenuate waves that are causing shoreline erosion and barrier beach migration northward.

A total of 710 square feet of tidal wetland will be converted to dry land with placement of 63 cubic yards of sand for expansion of a coastal dune. In all, the proposed work will result in a discharge of fill material and associated grading with permanent impacts over a 34,750-square-foot (0.80 acre) area of unvegetated intertidal and subtidal habitat and a 710-square-foot (0.016 acre) area of tidal wetland.

The work will also include 8,300 square feet of temporary fill associated with best management practices.

The purpose of the proposed work is to stabilize the long-term shoreline erosion and protect Lynde Point Marsh, Crab Creek, Mohegan Avenue and the adjacent salt pond from the more frequent storms that threaten these features.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Award for Whiskey Island Project

The team of Coastal Engineering Consultants, Inc. and GeoEngineers, Inc. has earned a National Recognition Award ...

read more →

Collaroy Seawall Project VIDEO

﻿ The NSW Government’s Soil Conservation Service specialist staff were engaged recently by the Northern ...

read more →

Lake Seminole Work Progresses

﻿ The Southwest Florida Water Management District’s WaterMattersTV has just released this very interesting ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

River Parrett Dredge Work VIDEO

﻿ WM Plant Hire yesterday released this beautiful video about the dredging operations on the River Parrett. The ...

read more →

Jenkins Ready for the Next Task

The Queen’s Harbor Master Portsmouth has just reported that routine maintenance dredging is about to begin within ...

read more →

Hard Soil Dredging in Dubai

﻿ Dredge Yard’s cutter suction dredger ECO 300 was successfully delivered to their client in Dubai in the ...

read more →

Hingham Harbor Dredging 2019

﻿ Harbor Media, the Hingham community’s media hub, has just released this amazing video named Hingham Harbor ...

read more →

Northam Coastal Plan on Display

Torridge District Council has proposed to carry out coast protection work at the beach fronting Northam Burrows ...

read more →

St. Joseph Beachfill in Full Swing

﻿ MRD Associates, Inc., has just released this beautiful video about the St. Joseph Peninsula Beach Renourishment ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Van Oord, Shell in Biofuel Pilot

﻿ Van Oord, in cooperation with Shell, is testing the use of biofuel on its fleet with the aim of achieving a 70% ...

read more →

Moyne River Dredging Kicks Off

Dredging operations on the Moyne River in Port Fairy, the Western District of Victoria, Australia, are set to begin ...

read more →

USACE Tests Submersible Dredge

﻿ The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is conducting large scale field testing of the Mini Robotic Submersible Dredge ...

read more →

D11–21 DE JULIO in Uruguay

﻿ Royal IHC has just released this very interesting behind-the-scenes video of the trailing suction hopper dredger ...

read more →

Mirror Lake Dredging Project

﻿ Contractors Marine Ltd, a dredging company based in West Michigan, has just released this beautiful video about ...

read more →

Lake Linganore Dredge on Display

﻿ The Frederick County Government released this very interesting video last week about the Lake Linganore dredging ...

read more →