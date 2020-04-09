COVID-19 Pandemic: DEME Charters Hotel Ship

Image source: DEME

To ensure safe crew changes on board dredgers and offshore vessels during the COVID-19 pandemic, DEME will charter a hotel ship for pre-quarantining as of this weekend.

The ship is moored in Ostend, said the company in their latest release.

Earlier, DEME took the measure to no longer change crews on board until 17 April in order to guarantee the health and safety of its employees and to avoid the risk of contamination. Given that the end of the corona crisis is not yet in sight, DEME will start changing crews again on dredgers and offshore vessels as of 17 April.

Crews getting back to work will spend two weeks in pre-quarantine aboard this hotel ship, among others. This will happen in small groups and according to a strict schedule, which makes it possible to separate the crews of different DEME vessels until they return to their dredger or offshore vessel. For example, social contact and activities on board the hotel ship will be strictly regulated.

This pre-quarantine allows DEME to prevent the risk of the coronavirus spreading on board and to guarantee the health of its employees.

