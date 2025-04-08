DEME selects Cohesive for IBM MAS upgrade

Back to overview
Dredging
April 8, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Cohesive, part of Bentley Systems, Incorporated, has been appointed by DEME Group to support a key technology project designed to enhance management of its 100-strong fleet of specialist vessels.

photo courtesy of DEME

The team of enterprise asset management specialists at Cohesive will work with DEME to implement IBM Maximo Application Suite (MAS) and de-customize its existing Maximo 7.6.1.3 system.

MAS is a single, integrated, asset management platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), and analytics to optimize performance and reduce operational downtime across the asset lifecycle.

The appointment marks the next step in Cohesive’s partnership with DEME, the company said.

Since 2016, DEME has relied on Cohesive’s Data Replication (CDR) software to synchronise data across its various Maximo instances deployed on dispersed vessels.

The CDR helps to ensure that each of DEME’s disconnected Maximo environments is synchronized with its central instance, allowing for seamless operations across the entire enterprise.

