Lotos Shipyard to Build Four Bucket-Wheel Dredgers

Lotos Shipyard, Image source: PortNews

Lotos Shipyard (Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) in the Astrakhan Region has won a tender for construction of four self-propelled bucket-wheel dredgers, PortNews reports.

The construction will be financed under the leasing program of State Transport Leasing Company PJSC (STLC). The lessees are Basin Administrations of Russia’s IWW.

Technical design of the ship was developed by Royal IHC (the Netherlands) in compliance with requirements of Russian River Register.

When speaking at the recent 3rd International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging”, organized by PortNews Media Group in Moscow, Alexander Poshivay, Acting Head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) said that the Agency was set to have a series of 20 self-propelled bucket-wheel dredgers built at Astrakhan Region based Lotos Shipyard (United Shipbuilding Corporation).

According to Poshivay, the first 4 dredgers are to be built by 2022, with the second phase to be completed by 2030.

