Stanley Harbor Deal for BAM Nuttall

The Falkland Islands Government has signed a contract with BAM Nuttall for the design and build of a new port in Stanley Harbor.

It follows the announcement in February 2020 that BAM Nuttall had been selected as development partner after an extensive global procurement process.

Development and Commercial Services portfolio holder, MLA Dr Barry Elsby, said: “Whilst COVID-19 may be dominating our thoughts at this time, we will be ready to start work with BAM Nuttall on the first steps towards delivering this vital national infrastructure once the restrictions related to COVID-19 are lifted. The absolute need for a new port to support our fishing and other industries remains.”

Due to the current circumstances, stakeholder engagement with key industry sectors will not begin immediately. The situation will be kept under review, with a view to starting as soon as practicable, said the company.

The new facility will be in the vicinity of the current port in Stanley Harbor, offering new facilities that will benefit key users in the fishing, tourism and shipping sectors, as well as many other parts of the economy.

