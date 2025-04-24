Port Lincoln invites feedback on Marine Infrastructure and Facilities Strategy

Back to overview
Coastal Erosion
April 24, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The City of Port Lincoln is inviting community feedback on its draft Marine Infrastructure and Facilities Strategy, which provides a roadmap for the efficient and environmentally sustainable management, maintenance, renewal and upgrade of Council’s coastal and marine assets.

photo courtesy of City of Port Lincoln Council

The Draft Strategy is open for public consultation from today to Monday, May 19, the city said.

Mayor Diana Mislov said: “The Marine Infrastructure and Facilities Strategy is essential to preserving the infrastructure that supports the city’s lifestyle and economic vitality, with Council managing assets and services such as boat ramps, jetties, breakwaters and seawalls along 21 kilometers of coastline.”

“We know these coastal and marine facilities are highly valued by residents and visitors. They support commercial fishing and aquaculture, recreational boating, fishing and camping, swimming, beach activities, and the overall wellbeing of our community.”

The draft Marine Infrastructure and Facilities Strategy identifies key strategic issues and outlines priority actions to address them.

A new Coastal and Marine Facilities Asset Management Plan will be developed to confirm service levels, inspection regimes and maintenance schedules, ensuring assets are maintained in a financially sustainable way, and integrated into Council’s long-term financial planning.

With an improved focus on maintaining and renewing valued coastal and marine assets, the Strategy identifies opportunities to enhance revenue through user charges and strengthen long-term asset renewal planning, the city said.

