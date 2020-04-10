Tender Released for Southampton Dredging Works

Associated British Ports Ltd (ABP) has released a tender to the market for dredging and pumping works in Southampton, UK.

The notice, published in the Tenders Electronic Daily (TED), said that ABP Southampton is seeking a supplier that will carry out deepening and widening of existing berth pockets by dredging and potentially install scour protection and quay wall strengthening measures within Southampton Container Terminal.

The objective of the works is to provide approximately 1 000 continuous linear meters of quay able to receive the largest current container ship.

The works are divided into lots as follows:

Lot 1: Dredging;

Lot 2: Dredging and Installation of Scour Protection;

Lot 3: Dredging, Installation of Scour Protection and Strengthening of Existing Quay Walls.

The whole project is estimated to be worth around €4 million.