Keeping Azov-Don Navigable

The scope of dredging planned for the Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s inland waterways is to reach 1,349,880 cbm of material in 2020, Sergey Gaidayev, the head of Azov-Don Basin Administration said at the latest meeting of Rostov Region Government’s Marine Board.

According to Gaidayev, the dredging works are set to begin immediately after the spawning period – on 1 June 2020.

Mr. Gaidayev also emphasized that the dredging work is among measures ensuring maximum dimensions of the navigable channel amid low water level of the Lower Don River.

In 2019, dredging within the territory run by Azov-Don Basin Administration totaled 1,366,500 cbm – slightly above the planned scope of works, reports PortNews.