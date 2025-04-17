Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Manson: NES-1 project underway at Don Young Port of Alaska

Manson: NES-1 project underway at Don Young Port of Alaska

Dredging
April 17, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Season 3 of Manson Construction’s North Extension Stabilization Step 1 (NES-1) project is underway at the Don Young Port of Alaska in Anchorage, the company said in the latest project update.

photo courtesy of Manson

This season’s work includes dredging approximately 420,000 cubic yards of material and placing approximately 120,000 tons of rock.

Manson crews will execute the work using the DB VIKING, tugboats HARRY M and PETER M, with assistance from earthwork subcontractor Granite Construction.

According to Manson, the NES-1 project bolsters the Port of Alaska’s Modernization Program, which aims to replace the facility’s aging marine infrastructure, strengthen navigation channels for commercial cargo, and support military operations.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles