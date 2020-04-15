Work Progressing on Timor-Leste’s New Container Terminal

zoom Image source: BMC Line Shipping

Work is progressing well on Timor-Leste’s new $490 million deepwater container port, reports BMC Line Shipping.

The company announced that the main contractor is shipping the first batch of steel pipes for the construction of new port this week.

Chinese state-owned construction group China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) has won the contract for this port development project.

Located about 10 kilometers west of Dili in the Bay of Tibar, the construction of new terminal, which will handle 750,000TEU annually, will take 32 months.

Overall, the works include building a 630m wharf, dredging up 3.53 million cubic meters of soil, reclaiming 27 hectares of land and applying foundation treatment to 19 hectares of land.