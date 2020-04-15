Work Progressing on Timor-Leste’s New Container Terminal

Image source: BMC Line Shipping

Work is progressing well on Timor-Leste’s new $490 million deepwater container port, reports BMC Line Shipping.

The company announced that the main contractor is shipping the first batch of steel pipes for the construction of new port this week.

Chinese state-owned construction group China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) has won the contract for this port development project.

Located about 10 kilometers west of Dili in the Bay of Tibar, the construction of new terminal, which will handle 750,000TEU annually, will take 32 months.

Overall, the works include building a 630m wharf, dredging up 3.53 million cubic meters of soil, reclaiming 27 hectares of land and applying foundation treatment to 19 hectares of land.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Centerm Dredging Complete

At the end of March, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority successfully completed dredging works under their Centerm ...

read more →

Construction Progresses at HLT

S.C. Ports Authority (SCPA) announced yesterday that construction work on the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal’s ...

read more →

Field Studies Continue for RBT2

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is continuing field studies in March 2020 as part of ongoing environmental and ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Sines Development on the Way

Following the signing of the contract for the East Breakwater enlargement project, the expansion works of the Port ...

read more →

Dredging Part of the KCT Project

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Harbors Division has announced that it is moving forward with Phase ...

read more →

Milestone in JAXPORT Evolution

U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administrator Rear Adm. Mark Buzby joined elected officials and ...

read more →

Rijeka Dredging Plan Unveiled

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) recently drew up plans to expand its Croatian subsidiary ...

read more →

Port Freeport Project on the Way

Port Freeport Commissioners have approved a $129.6 million contract with McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. for the ...

read more →

Dredging Part of Koper Expansion

Luka Koper, Slovenia, has started this year a series of major investments aimed at increasing capacity especially ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Umm Qasr Deep-Water Capacity

International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) has formally inaugurated two new berths which for the first ...

read more →

SCPA New Terminal on Track

South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA) has presented an update on the new Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. Terminal which is ...

read more →

Contrecoeur Expansion Deal Inked

The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) has just introduced their plan to work with the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) ...

read more →

Walvis Bay Terminal Inaugurated

Namibia has launched an expanded container terminal at the Port of Walvis Bay, projected to double the country’s ...

read more →

CHEC Kicks Off Tibar Port Works

Chinese Harbor Engineering Co Ltd (CHEC) has officially started construction of the Port of Tibar in Timor-Leste ...

read more →

Rijeka Dredging Plan Unveiled

Adriatic Gate Container Terminal (AGCT), the Croatian subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services Inc. ...

read more →