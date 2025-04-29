Back to overview
Dredger Junchuan working on the Pinglu Canal project (PHOTO)

April 29, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) recently introduced another remarkable piece of equipment, the cutter suction dredger Junchuan.

Photo courtesy of CCCC

The CSD Junchuan has a single-unit installed power of 5000 kilowatts—more than three times that of conventional vessels.

It can remove up to 1,200 cubic meters of silt per hour and dredge to a maximum depth of 25 meters—equivalent to an 8-story building.

Recently, the Junchuan vessel equipped with Weichai 12M55 engine has become the main dredger for the Pinglu Canal project, a flagship project on the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor.

