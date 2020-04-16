Waterking Modular Pontoons for Sweden

Over the last few months, a Waterking’s customer in Sweden has significantly expanded its fleet with their modular pontoons (including coupling material).

“With these modular pontoons you can make any desired platform. Now, they have ordered end pontoons which improves the sailing performance,” said Waterking in their latest announcement.

The modular pontoons can be used as a platform to carry out activities in and around the water and to transport heavy equipment.

They can also serve as temporary bridge, said the company.

With this coupling system any desired model can easily be created within a short amount of time.