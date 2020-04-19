Highlights of the Week

Image source: Van Oord

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (April 13-19, 2020).

 

PHOTO: Damen CSD500 at Basra Terminal

A Damen CSD500 has been working on the Basra Gateway Terminal in Iraq continuously since it was delivered early 2018.

 

Van Oord Presents Annual Report and Changes to the Board

The General Meeting of Shareholders of Van Oord N.V. was held on 15 April 2020, during which the 2019 Annual Report was presented and a change of the supervisory membership was approved.

 

Grab Dredger Jette Saj Busy in Frederikshavn

Port of Frederikshavn, Denmark, has just released this beautiful photo of the grab dredger Jette Saj during the first deepening before the establishment of the new quay area by Østre Kaj.

 

Tema Land Reclamation Complete

With about 126m² of land reclaimed from the sea, the reclamation works of the Ghana Tema New Container Terminal Project, undertaken by China Communications Construction’s subsidiary CHEC, were successfully finished recently.

 

Timaru Dredging Wraps Up

Dredging operations at Timaru’s port have been successfully wrapped up, New Zealand’s news site Stuff reports.

 

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

