TV Dredging to Build New Dredger for Royal Smals

zoom Photo: dredger Zwarte Water owned by Royal Smals

Koninklijke Smals has ordered a fully-electric deep suction dredger at TV Dredging BV.

The new vessel, a custom build dredger, will be used for sand extraction. The jointly designed vessel, measuring 22,00m long and 7,51m wide, will have a dredging depth of 27,30m.

The totally installed power is 1000 kW, with 550 kW for the DN350 dredge pump and 375 kW for the jet pump. It is equipped with a highly efficient submersible PM motor, which contributes to lower energy consumption and reduces harmful emissions.

Another feature is the vibration monitoring system on the submersible PM motor for determining the condition of the bearings of the PM motor and imbalance of the dredge pumps.

The vessel is expected to enter service in the second half of 2020.